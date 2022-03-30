Servotech appoints Deepak Kumar as Vice President of EV charger vertical; to lead end-to-end supply chain

Servotech Power Systems has appointed Deepak Kumar as the vice president for its EV charger vertical. In this role, Kumar will lead the end-to-end supply chain and operations of the EV charger vertical, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kumar has an experience of two decades in the automotive & telecom sectors. Previously, he has worked with Honda Cars India, Tata Motors, and tier-I automotive suppliers.

Recently, Servotech announced its foray into the EV market and initiated the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:31 PM IST