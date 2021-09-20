Services Export Promotion Council launches master class series to train exporters

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) on Monday said it has launched a master class series under which workshops, training sessions and focussed interactions would be conducted for exporters.

"The objective of the master class series is to upskill and train service exporters to attain resilience and competitiveness in their export business. With the help of specifically designed modules and delivered by industry and domain matter experts, the series would demonstrate recent trends across the key aspects of the services trade," SEPC Chairman Maneck E Davar said in a statement.

In services exports, there are many issues of GST (goods and services tax), FEMA (foreign exchange management act) and PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and others that are crucial while rendering exports services", Sunil Talati, Vice Chairman, SEPC said.

SEPC is set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote services exports from India.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:32 PM IST