Sera Investments Net Profit Soars To ₹20 Cr In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 11x QoQ

Mumbai: Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd reported a 2,879 Percent sequential surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.03 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue skyrocketing over 11 times to Rs 25.22 crore. This compares to Rs0.67 crore profit in Q2 and a loss of Rs5.28 crore in Q3 FY25. With this turnaround, Sera's quarterly performance underscores a sharp recovery and strengthened operational momentum.

Sharp Q3 recovery driven by revenue spike

Sera Investments posted consolidated revenue of Rs25.22 crore in Q3 FY26, a sharp rise from Rs2.12 crore in Q2 and Rs0.50 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit surged to Rs20.03 crore from Rs0.67 crore in Q2, reversing a Rs5.28 crore loss a year ago. The company attributed the remarkable turnaround to increased revenue from operations and reduced impairment losses on financial instruments.

Sequential growth builds amid controlled expenses

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue soared 1088.5%, while expenses rose 47.9Percentto Rs1.59 crore from Rs 1.08 crore. Despite higher finance costs, the company maintained operational efficiency, resulting in a pre-tax profit of Rs23.62 crore, up from Rs1.08 crore in Q2. Margins expanded dramatically on the back of sharply lower impairment provisions compared to previous quarters. Exceptional items included a Rs7.28 lakh gain.

Key drivers: Investment income and OCI gains

The company recorded other comprehensive income (OCI) of Rs319.69 crore in Q3, offset by a Rs73.14 crore tax adjustment, leading to a total comprehensive income of Rs266.57 crore. EPS (basic and diluted) rose to Rs3.06, compared to Rs0.10 in Q2 and negative Rs0.81 a year ago. The board noted that equity investments, including those in Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd, drove part of the unrealised gains booked under OCI.

9M snapshot: Strong profitability and asset momentum

For the nine months ended December 2025, Sera reported Rs29.93 crore in revenue and Rs20.81 crore in net profit, marking a 221Percentand 3,907PercentYoY increase respectively. Operational income was supported by stable NBFC operations, with total expenses controlled at Rs5.11 crore. The company maintains a strong equity base of Rs280.79 crore and sees sustained momentum from its investment portfolio and lending verticals.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.