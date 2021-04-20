SER launches massive passenger awareness campaign to maintain Covid health protocols with an emphasis to wear mask

In view of the further surge in Covid cases, South Eastern Railway has launched Awareness Campaign at its major stations with appeal to passengers for adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Frequent announcements are being made at stations through PA system with appeal to travelling passengers to wear mask, wash hands with soap & sanitizer at regular intervals, maintain physical distancing and to avoid crowded places. Passengers are also being encouraged to get vaccinated.

As a part of Passenger Awareness Campaign, Banners and posters on COVID-19 health protocols are being displayed at major stations. COVID-19 awareness posts and videos are also being regularly uploaded in SER’s social media pages.

In this connection, a clear message has been disseminated to all for wearing of face mask/coverin railway premises including trains which is essential for the interest of public health. Fine up to Rs.500/- will be imposed by on duty railway officials authorised for this purpose on persons found disobeying the guidelines. This will be implemented with immediate effect and will continue for a period of 6(six) months or till further instruction in this regard.