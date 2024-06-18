Sensor Tower Data Shows KuCoin As The Most Downloaded App In India

VICTORIA, Seychelles – KuCoin, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange , unveiled that its volume in mobile application has risen to be the most downloaded CEX App in India in the past week, according to the latest Sensor Tower data. This significant milestone follows KuCoin's registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) , highlighting the exchange's expanding presence in the Indian market.

"We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from the Indian market," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. "Our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our users drives us to continually enhance our services. This accomplishment inspires us to further elevate the products and experiences we offer to our community in India."

Following its successful FIU registration, KuCoin has launched the "Historic Carnival" campaign, offering attractive rewards for both new and existing users. Participants can engage in various events such as the Weekly Futures Trading Challenge, the Margin Event and more. With opportunities to win prizes including a Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, airdrops and cash rewards.

