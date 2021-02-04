Sensex touches all-time high of 50,687, Nifty 50 near 14,900

Rallying for the fourth successive session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 359 points to scale a fresh lifetime high on Thursday, led by gains in ITC, SBI and Kotak Bank.

After touching an all-time high of 50,687.51 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent at its new closing record of 50,614.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty finished 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its closing peak of 14,895.65. It touched an intra-day record of 14,913.70.