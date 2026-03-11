Sensex Topples 96.12 Points In Morning Trade, Nifty 24,238.65

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell in the early morning trade. |

Mumbai: Sensex dropped 96.12 points to 78,109.86 in the early morning trade, Nifty declined 22.95 points to 24,238.65 due to negative global cues, dragging investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark equity indices rebounded, snapping a two-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that the ongoing war with Iran could end soon. The Nifty closed 0.97 per cent, or 233.5 points, higher at 24,261.6, while the Sensex rose 0.82 per cent, or 639.82 points, to settle at 78,205.98.

According to multiple media reports, Trump said that the conflict with Iran could be resolved “very soon,” as he faces increasing political and economic pressure following sharp volatility in global energy markets over the past few days. The recovery in equities came as investors reacted positively to easing geopolitical concerns, which had recently triggered volatility in global markets and energy prices. Experts said that the market participants will continue to monitor developments related to the Iran conflict and global economic signals for further direction.