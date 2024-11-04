 Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
Looking at the specifics, the BSE Sensex grabs the spotlight as the index lost a mammoth 1000 points within an hour of trading. At 10:21, the Sensex dropped to 78,700.06 after losing 1024.06 points or 1.28 per cent of its value.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
The Indian markets that got off to a stable and decent start to Samvat 2081 on Friday, November 1 have now come down crashing. The markets are trading in red with deep cuts in the early hours of the intraday trade on Monday, November 4.

Markets Start The Week In Red

Within an hour into the new trading week, the optimism gathered towards the end of the last week has been washed away.

Looking at the specifics, the BSE Sensex grabs the spotlight as the index lost a mammoth 1000 points within an hour of trading. At 10:21, the Sensex dropped to 78,700.06 after losing 1024.06 points or 1.28 per cent of its value.

Nifty Loses Over 300 Points

The market activity at the National Stock Exchange was no different. The NSE Nifty dropped by a significant 320.25 points or 1.32 per cent, taking the overall value to 23,984.10 points.

Nifty Bank Drops

When we look at other crucial indices, the Nifty Bank also dropped in value. The impact of the fall was under 1 per cent. The Nifty Bank index dropped by 0.70 per cent or 362.50 points, taking the overall value to 51,311.40 points.

Gainers and Losers

At the Sensex end, when we look at the major gainer and loser, it appears like a red wall, with major equity reeling with losses in this Monday Session.

As of now, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Induslnd Bank are only a few lucky gainers. Meanwhile, the likes of Adani Ports, NTPC, Reliance and Sun Pharma were all trading with significant losses of over 3 per cent on average.

