e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex sheds 111 points to open in red at 61869, Nifty falls below 18400

Sensex sheds 111 points to open in red at 61869, Nifty falls below 18400

Tata Motors is among stocks to keep an eye on after Jaguar Land Rover CEO resigned citing personal reasons within two years of joining.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Sensex had opened 111 points lower. |
Follow us on

Bogged down by subdued global market sentiment, Sensex has opened in the red after shedding 111 points to hit 61,869. Nifty also lost 40 points to start the day below the 18,400 level. With public sector lenders showing stability, metal and IT slipped.

Laggards also included the auto sectors, where Tata Motors will be on focus after the CEO of its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, Thierry Bolore stepped down after just two years in office. Any decline in Tata Motors' stocks will be a good opportunity to buy into the blue chip stock ahead of economic uncertainty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sensex sheds 111 points to open in red at 61869, Nifty falls below 18400

Sensex sheds 111 points to open in red at 61869, Nifty falls below 18400

Home prices up in 8 cities in India; Mumbai Metropolitan Region exception

Home prices up in 8 cities in India; Mumbai Metropolitan Region exception

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West

Bengaluru Tech Summit: UAE minister says future of technology will have 'Indian fingerprint...

Bengaluru Tech Summit: UAE minister says future of technology will have 'Indian fingerprint...

2022 Bear market update: Orbeon (ORBN) value to increase 6000%, Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB)...

2022 Bear market update: Orbeon (ORBN) value to increase 6000%, Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB)...