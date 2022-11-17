Sensex sheds 111 points to open in red at 61869, Nifty falls below 18400

Sensex had opened 111 points lower. |

Bogged down by subdued global market sentiment, Sensex has opened in the red after shedding 111 points to hit 61,869. Nifty also lost 40 points to start the day below the 18,400 level. With public sector lenders showing stability, metal and IT slipped.

Laggards also included the auto sectors, where Tata Motors will be on focus after the CEO of its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, Thierry Bolore stepped down after just two years in office. Any decline in Tata Motors' stocks will be a good opportunity to buy into the blue chip stock ahead of economic uncertainty.