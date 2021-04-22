Sensex regains 48,000, Nifty jumps over 100 points at close; metals, pharma, PSU banks major gainers

The stock market indices traded at the day’s high levels. Sensex regained 48,000-mark. It rose 374.87 points or 0.79 percent at 48,080.67. The Nifty was up over 109.75 points or 0.77 percent at 14406.15. Metals, pharma and PSU banks were the major gainers on Thursday. ICICI Bank was the top gainer up 3.8 percent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. FMCG sector and IT stocks were under pressure.

On the other hand, Titan, HUL, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data

Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, said, “With new opportunities evidently visible for healthcare sector, the stock price of about a dozen of players in the healthcare sector touched 52 week peak. With the preparedness to deal with Covid on all fronts, the investor confidence is likely to boost up and may give a desired results in the medium to long run.”

India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

The oxygen crisis, precipitated by the second wave which has left tens of thousands hospitalised, appeared to intensify with complaints of shortage from several states.

The Bank Nifty index was the top gainer on the NSE-- up 2.25 percent. The Nifty midcap100 and smallcap100 closed 0.46 percent and 0.85 percent higher, respectively.

"In a volatile session, markets ended on a positive note despite the country recording its highest daily COVID spike as investors focused on broad basing of the vaccination program," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Sharp bounce back in financials and favourable global cues supported the market''s rebound, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Barring FMCG and IT, most of key sectoral indices traded positively. Notably, after seeing sharp rally in last couple of days, profit booking was seen today in many pharma counters. Volatility index hardened further by approximately 3 per cent," he added.

Mohit Nigam, head, PMS & advisory, Hem Securities said the market remained remained volatile today swinging between red and green. “There was some recovery seen in the financial sector today which led to the markets closing half percent higher. However, there is less stability and resilience of the market is tested again around 14,200 levels around which it is regularly bouncing back.”

There are hopes that the increase in restrictions might help slow down the ever-alarming covid numbers in few weeks, which has become the most important trigger for the markets to move meaningfully on the positive side. In the absence of a fresh positive development, there might not experience a bullish momentum for the time being and volatility will persist. 14,200 on the downside remains a key support, Nigam said.