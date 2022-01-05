Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty inches closer to 18k as markets extend rally for 4th straight session

The benchmark indices zoomed for the fourth straight session led by bank, metals, auto and oil and gas stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 367.22 points or 0.61 percent at 60,223.15. The broader Nifty was up 120 points or 0.67 percent at 17,925.30. About 1,649 shares have advanced, 1,495 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Among major gainers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Divis Labs and Wipro were among major losers.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:01 PM IST