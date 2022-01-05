e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

INDvsSA: India reach 188/6 at lunch on Day 3 against South Africa
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty inches closer to 18k as markets extend rally for 4th straight session

FPJ Web Desk
At close, the Sensex was up 367.22 points or 0.61 percent at 60,223.15./ Representational image |

At close, the Sensex was up 367.22 points or 0.61 percent at 60,223.15./ Representational image |

Advertisement

The benchmark indices zoomed for the fourth straight session led by bank, metals, auto and oil and gas stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 367.22 points or 0.61 percent at 60,223.15. The broader Nifty was up 120 points or 0.67 percent at 17,925.30. About 1,649 shares have advanced, 1,495 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Among major gainers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Divis Labs and Wipro were among major losers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement