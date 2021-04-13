Sensex rallies over 660 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 14,500 level; tracks strong gains in auto and financial stocks

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded over 660 points on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in auto and financial stocks amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 660.68 points or 1.38 per cent higher at 48,544.06.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,504.80.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 8 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Axis Bank, ONGC and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, TCS, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Nestle India were among the laggards.