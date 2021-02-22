Sensex plunges by 800 pts & Nifty trades below 14,800 points: Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra drag

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 800 points during the day on Monday at 12.23 pm. Meanwhile, Nifty slipped and at one point was around 14,700 points. Today, the Sensex traded at 200 points low in early trading.

Heavy weights like Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC, TCS, ITC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro drag the market.

At 12.41pm, the Reliance Industries was down by 2 per cent or 41.55 points at Rs 2,039 per share. The day low for RIL was Rs 2,027.05 per piece.

HDFC was down by 2.51 points during the day, traded at Rs 2,666.90 per share. The day low for the stock was Rs 2,660.55 per piece.

Among banks, stocks of Axis Bank (2.89 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.53 per cent), State Bank of India (2.38 per cent) among others were down and were trading at Rs 727.70, Rs 614.35, and Rs 389.85 per piece respectively. The day low for these stocks was Rs 389.10 per share for SBI, Rs 721.35 per share for ICICI Bank and Rs 610.35 per share for Axis Bank.

The day low for TCS before 12.41 pm was Rs 2,973 per piece. Other IT firms that traded in red were Tech Mahindra and Infosys among others.

Except for metal sector and telecom, all other sectors were trading in red. Telecom did trade in red for brief period.