e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex opens 250 pts lower as US Fed hikes interest rates, Rupee plunges to 82.88 against dollar

Sensex opens 250 pts lower as US Fed hikes interest rates, Rupee plunges to 82.88 against dollar

Most sectors were in the red with IT and real estate performing worst, but automobiles and FMCG showed promise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Sensex went down for the second straight day. |
Follow us on

Following a 75 point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and little hope for respite, Sensex opened 250 point lower at 60,609. Nifty was also bogged down by weak global cues to start the day below 18,000 as indices remained in the red for two straight days.

As most stocks delivered negative performances, automobiles and FMCG remain exceptions, while IT and real estate have been hit the hardest. Although Indian investors await the outcome of RBI's off-cycle monetary panel meeting, the discussion is more likely to be focussed on inflation rather than rate hikes.

With interest rates up, the US dollar has gained strength, pushing the Rupee down by 8 paise to 82.88.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Byju's reportedly plans $1 bn IPO for offline coaching arm Akash in its push for survival

Byju's reportedly plans $1 bn IPO for offline coaching arm Akash in its push for survival

Benefits of Using Personal Loan EMI Calculators Over Manual Calculations

Benefits of Using Personal Loan EMI Calculators Over Manual Calculations

Elon Musk on 'blue tick' criticism: You get what you pay for

Elon Musk on 'blue tick' criticism: You get what you pay for

Sensex opens 250 pts lower as US Fed hikes interest rates, Rupee plunges to 82.88 against dollar

Sensex opens 250 pts lower as US Fed hikes interest rates, Rupee plunges to 82.88 against dollar

US Fed hikes interest rates for sixth time this year, signals more rate hikes in near future

US Fed hikes interest rates for sixth time this year, signals more rate hikes in near future