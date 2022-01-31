Sensex, Nifty surge over 1% on firm global cues, economic survey forecast of strong GDP growth for FY23

The benchmark index started positively and continued the upside for the day ahead of Budget 2022. The Nifty index has settled at 17,339.80 with a gain of 1.4 percent while Banknifty closed at 37,9775.30 levels with 0.7 percent gains. All the sectoral indices closed in green led by Nifty Realty, PSU Bank, and IT with average gains of 3 percent.

At close, the Sensex was up 813.94 points or 1.42 percent at 58,014.17. The broader Nifty was up 237.80 points or 1.39 percent at 17,339.80. About 1,773 shares have advanced, 1,632 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

Stocks like Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, BPCL, Wipro were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, UPL were the prime laggards.

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the Nifty has breached the prior three days highs and settled in a green candle on the daily chart. The index is also trading above 78.6 percent Retracement Levels, which indicates further support around 16,800 levels. A momentum indicator RSI & MACD is suggesting positive crossover on an hourly chart, which adds positive strength for the coming day. Although, we are expecting a high volatility in the Index for tomorrow on the account of the Union Budget. At present, the Index has support at 17,100/16,800 levels while resistance comes at 17,500/17,650 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 37,300 levels while resistance at 38,700 levels."

As the markets were in an oversold position, today's sharp bounce back was on expected lines ahead of the Union Budget announcement, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. "The upward bias was also supported by firm global cues and the economic survey report that has pegged a strong GDP growth for FY23. On intraday charts, the Nifty has maintained a higher bottom formation which also supports the uptrend. For the bulls, 17425 would be the important breakout level to watch. And if the market manages to trade above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally up to 17,475-17,550. On the flip side, trading below 17,250 could trigger further weakness up to 17,100/17,050-levels."

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:44 PM IST