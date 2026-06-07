Sensex, Nifty Seen Moving In A Narrow Range Next Week, Technical Indicators Show Cautious Trend with Key Levels In Focus

Analysts say benchmark indices are facing resistance at higher levels, while support zones remain crucial to prevent further market weakness. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to trade within a limited range in the coming week as technical indicators point to a cautious outlook for investors.

Market experts believe that while domestic policy support may provide some stability, weak global cues and lack of strong momentum could keep benchmark indices under pressure.

Nifty Faces Resistance at Higher Levels

According to analysts, the technical outlook for the Nifty 50 remains cautious.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely used momentum indicator, is currently around 39.64 on the weekly chart. An RSI below 50 generally suggests weak momentum and a cautious market trend.

Experts said the immediate resistance levels for Nifty are placed at 23,900 and 24,100.

Unless the index moves above these levels, strong upward momentum may remain limited.

Support Levels Remain Important

On the downside, Nifty has important support levels at 23,200 and 23,000.

Analysts warn that a decisive fall below 23,000 could trigger fresh selling and increase pressure on the market.

For now, traders are expected to closely watch these levels for signs of the market's next direction.

Sensex Also Shows Cautious Signals

The technical setup for the BSE Sensex remains similar.

Immediate resistance is seen in the 74,600–74,800 range. A stronger resistance zone is located between 75,500 and 75,800.

Market experts say the Sensex will need to sustain above these levels to improve investor confidence and revive bullish sentiment.

Bank Nifty Shows Some Improvement

The Nifty Bank has shown relatively better performance by successfully holding the key 53,000 level.

This has resulted in a modest rebound and some improvement in market sentiment.

The weekly RSI for Bank Nifty has moved higher to around 44, indicating gradual strengthening of momentum. However, it remains below the neutral mark of 50, suggesting caution is still necessary.

Key Levels for Bank Nifty

Analysts expect support for Bank Nifty in the 53,900–53,000 range.

Resistance levels are placed at 55,000 and 55,800.

A strong move above these resistance levels could strengthen the recovery trend and improve market sentiment in the coming weeks.