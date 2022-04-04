Sensex, Nifty reclaim key psychological levels on frenzied buying as HDFC twins lead upsurge

The markets closed at buyoant note on April 4. At close, the Sensex was up 1,335.05 points or 2.25 percent at 60,611.74. The Nifty50 was up 382.90 points or 2.17 percent at 18,053.40. About 2534 shares have advanced, 796 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal, power, up 2-3 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

Among the major Nifty gainers were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, HDFC Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Infosys, Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products were major laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:41 PM IST