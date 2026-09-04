Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade As IT Stocks Lead Rally

Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday, September 4, supported by gains in information technology stocks and encouraging domestic economic data.

The BSE Sensex climbed 515 points, or 0.68%, to 76,668 in early trade. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 51 points, or 0.22%, to 23,925.

Broader markets also remained positive. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.03%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.49%.

IT stocks drive gains

Sectoral indices traded on a mixed note. The Nifty IT index emerged as the top performer, gaining 0.65%, followed by Nifty Realty, which rose 0.50%. The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 0.50%.

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Experts said strong GST collections, automobile sales and credit growth were supporting sentiment despite concerns over elevated global bond yields.

Brent crude prices remained near $96–97 per barrel. The continuing US–Iran conflict and its impact on oil prices remained important risks for Indian equities.

Global markets support sentiment

Asian markets traded higher after Wall Street ended the previous session with strong gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.09%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.14%, and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.31%.

Overnight, the Nasdaq gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones advanced 1.06% and 1.18%, respectively.

For the Nifty, immediate support is placed at 23,800–23,850, while resistance is expected at 24,050–24,100.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth ₹2,346 crore on September 3, whereas domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹4,977 crore.