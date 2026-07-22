Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 0.7% As Crude Oil Surge, Trump Tariffs Hit Sentiment

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Indian equity markets opened lower on Wednesday as concerns over rising crude oil prices, escalating West Asia tensions and fresh US tariff measures pressured investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex was trading down 595 points, or 0.77%, at 76,874 at 10:20 am. The NSE Nifty 50 also declined 172 points, or 0.71%, to 24,014.

A sharp rise in global crude oil prices emerged as one of the biggest concerns for investors. Brent crude futures climbed around 1.2% to nearly $92 per barrel, reaching a more than five-week high amid worsening geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Higher crude prices pose challenges for India, which is among the world’s largest oil importers. A sustained rise in energy costs could increase inflationary pressures, widen the country’s trade deficit and impact corporate profitability by raising input costs.

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Pharmaceutical stocks also came under pressure after US President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines. The Nifty Pharma index dropped nearly 2%, becoming the worst-performing sectoral index during early trade.

Major Indian drugmakers including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were among the key losers on the Nifty 50.

Investors remained concerned about the impact of higher tariffs on Indian pharmaceutical companies, many of which generate a significant portion of their revenue from the US market.

The market’s volatility gauge, India VIX, also increased nearly 3% to 12.94, reflecting heightened uncertainty among investors.

Analysts said market participants are closely monitoring global developments, particularly the impact of geopolitical tensions on energy prices and the possible effect of US trade policies on Indian exporters.

The combination of elevated crude prices, tariff-related concerns and increased volatility has created a cautious environment for equities.

Investors are expected to track further developments in West Asia, movements in oil prices and corporate earnings announcements for clues on the market’s near-term direction.