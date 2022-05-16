Sensex, Nifty end volatile session with steady gains amid mixed Asian cues; banking, realty stocks propel

The benchmark stock market indices closed first day of trading session (May 16) on a positive note marked by volatility.

At close, the Sensex was up 180.22 points or 0.34 percent at 52,973.84. The Nifty was up 60.10 points or 0.38 percent at 15,842.30. About 2,180 shares have advanced, 1,138 shares declined, and 172 shares are unchanged.

Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, UPL and Bajaj Finance were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries and ITC.

At noon, the indices were witnessing volatile trading with a positive bias on Monday as losses in infra and IT stocks were offset by gains in banking and auto scrips. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 63.72 points or 0.12 percent higher at 52,857.34 points at 12.54 PM, against its previous session's close at 52,793.62 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 44.60 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 15,826.75 points against its previous session's close at 15,782.15 points.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, the recent spate of negative news have prompted investors to cut equity exposure. At one point, benchmark indices were going great guns, but profit taking once again saw the markets pare most of their early gains to end marginally higher. There are concerns that rising interest rates to quell higher inflation could hurt growth and may result in further correction.

The Nifty moved within a range of 15,765-15,950 and the texture of the chart suggests a strong possibility of the continuation of a range bound activity in the near future. For the bulls, 15,950/53,300 would be the immediate resistance level and above the same, we could see a sharp intraday pullback rally till 16,000-16,100. On the other hand, 15,750 could be the immediate support level, and below the same chances of hitting 15,700-15,600 would turn bright, Chouhan added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:45 PM IST