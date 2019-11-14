Sensex, Nifty end lower on weak rupee, factory data

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday dived 229 points as concerns over poor macro data and confusion over US-China trade deal persisted.

Further, continued unrest in Hong Kong led to fall in regional markets, also impacting sentiment on Indian bourses.

A sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee too added to investors' woes, traders said. The rupee dropped below the 72-level against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

After gyrating 386 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 229.02 points, or 0.57%, lower at 40,116.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 73 points, or 0.61%, to end at 11,840.45.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack cracking 6.51%, followed by SBI, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Tech Mahindra, shedding up to 3.69%.

Besides global weakness, poor domestic factory output numbers dampened marker mood, traders said.

Further, an SBI research report on Tuesday sharply cut the country's GDP growth forecast to 5% for FY 2019-20 from the earlier projection of 6.1%, raising concerns over the health of the economy.