Sensex, Nifty end lower on weak rupee, factory data

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday dived 229 points as concerns over poor macro data and confusion over US-China trade deal persisted.
Further, continued unrest in Hong Kong led to fall in regional markets, also impacting sentiment on Indian bourses.
A sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee too added to investors' woes, traders said. The rupee dropped below the 72-level against the US dollar in intra-day trade.
After gyrating 386 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 229.02 points, or 0.57%, lower at 40,116.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 73 points, or 0.61%, to end at 11,840.45.
Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack cracking 6.51%, followed by SBI, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Tech Mahindra, shedding up to 3.69%.
Besides global weakness, poor domestic factory output numbers dampened marker mood, traders said.
Further, an SBI research report on Tuesday sharply cut the country's GDP growth forecast to 5% for FY 2019-20 from the earlier projection of 6.1%, raising concerns over the health of the economy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)