Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices closed for the day's trade on Thursday, September 19, having touched some crucial milestones. The Nifty 50 crossed its lifetime high mark. The major indices ended the day's trade in green. This trading session came to pass after the much awaited rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 236.57 points, or 0.29 per cent, ending the day at 83,184.80. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent, to close at 25,415.80.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in red. The index closed at 53,037.60, increasing by 287.20 or 0.54 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and touched its lifehigh mark. The Nifty 50 index hit a 52-week high of 25,415.80 points.

BSE

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included NTPC, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and Titan, along with Maruti, with gains of over 1 per cent. Neo Gen in small-cap companies gained over 15 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers were HCL tech, TCS and Adani Ports made losses of over 1 per cent.

NTPC was one of the biggest gainers of the day. |

Asian Markets

The Asian markets had a blockbuster day after the US fed cuts. The indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 2.13 per cent or 775.16 points, inches away from the 38k mark, closing at 37,155.33.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,616.87, gaining by 2.01 per cent or 51.50 points. As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed with significant gains in its numbers, closing with a rise of 2.00 per cent or 353.14 points, at 18,013.16.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the green. The index lost 0.69 per cent or 18.74 points of its value and closed at 2,736.02. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with minor gains of 0.21 per cent or 5.39 points, rising to 2,580.80. Taiwan's TAIEX gained 1.68 per cent or 363.85 points, rising to 22,042.69.