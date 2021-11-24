Sensex, Nifty back in red as selling in last hour of trade wipe out early gains; IT, Auto stocks lead fall

The benchmark indices closed lower at end of a volatile session of trading on the stock markets on Wednesday.

At close, the Sensex was down 323.34 points or 0.55 percent at 58,340.99. The Nifty was down 88.30 points or 0.50 percent at 17,415. About 1,950 shares have advanced, 1,249 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

Among major Nifty losers were Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Grasim Industries while gainers included ONGC, Adani Ports, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and BPCL.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities said, "Nifty experienced selling around its resistance level of 17,600. It closed at 17,360, down by 145 points since November 23 close. Nifty is currently in a weak trend and it may test its support zone of 17,200-17,250 in the next few trading sessions. Traders are suggested to exit long position on rally and not to initate any new long positions till we see a closing above 17,850 in Nifty."

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:49 PM IST