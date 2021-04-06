Sensex, Nifty 50 end marginally higher after choppy trade amid concerns over second COVID-19 wave

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking high volatility amid concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

After swinging around 646 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 42.07 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 49,201.39. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 45.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 14,683.50.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HUL, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India and M&M.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech

Cement and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.