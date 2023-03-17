 Sensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100

Sensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100

Most stocks entered green territory, and HCL and Ultratech were among best performers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

The NCLT approval for HDFC Bank's merger with its parent spread positivity amid concerns about the banking sector, pushing Sensex up by 355 points to end the week in green. With Sensex closing at 57,989 points, Nifty settled at 17,100, with IT and real estate leading the pack of market gainers.

Most stocks entered green territory, and HCL and Ultratech were among best performers, joined by Hindalco that surged a dat after falling behind.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infosys, Sandwell Council come together to provide free digital learning platforms for students

Infosys, Sandwell Council come together to provide free digital learning platforms for students

Tata Consumer Products won't buy Bisleri as negotiations come to an end

Tata Consumer Products won't buy Bisleri as negotiations come to an end

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Brezza S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Brezza S-CNG

Airbus to hire 1,000 people in India, Boeing also eyes fresh talent for expansion in the country

Airbus to hire 1,000 people in India, Boeing also eyes fresh talent for expansion in the country