Sensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100

The NCLT approval for HDFC Bank's merger with its parent spread positivity amid concerns about the banking sector, pushing Sensex up by 355 points to end the week in green. With Sensex closing at 57,989 points, Nifty settled at 17,100, with IT and real estate leading the pack of market gainers.

Most stocks entered green territory, and HCL and Ultratech were among best performers, joined by Hindalco that surged a dat after falling behind.