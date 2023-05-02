Sensex jumps 200 points to hit 61,312, Nifty ends day at 18,134

Driven by positive earnings reported by firms, amidst apprehension about the US Federal Reserve's rate hike, Sensex jumped almost 200 points to end the day at 61,312. Nifty also climbed above 18,134 points, as metal and IT stocks gained, with the pharma sector lagging behind.
This is the eighth straight session for Indian stock indices in the green, with a break on Monday.
