Sensex Hikes 177.52 Points, Nifty 24,234.15, Soaring On Positive Investor Sentiment

On Friday, the Benchmark index, Sensex, climbed 177.52 points to 78,166.20 in early trade; Nifty advanced 37.4 points to 24,234.15. |

Mumbai: On Friday, Sensex climbed 177.52 points to 78,166.20 in early trade; Nifty advanced 37.4 points to 24,234.15. On Thursday, Benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex ended off their intra-day highs as selling pressure in banking and auto stocks capped gains. However, investors also remained cautious ahead of further clarity on upcoming negotiations between the US and Iran. At the closing bell, the Sensex was at 77,988.68, down by 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent. Nifty followed suit and closed at 24,196.75, down by 34.55 or 0.14 per cent.

According to IANS, Shares of HDFC Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and HDFC Life Insurance Company were among the top laggards in the Nifty index. Despite the weakness in frontline indices, broader markets showed resilience and outperformed the benchmarks.

In contrast, rate-sensitive sectors such as private banks and financial services witnessed selling pressure, with the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices closing as the top losers. Market participants are expected to remain watchful in the near term, tracking global cues and developments around geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Iran talks, which could influence investor sentiment and market direction.