Sensex H1 2026 Rollercoaster Explained: From 85K Peak To 13% March Crash, Index Settles at 76,478

Sensex had a turbulent first half in 2026 | File

Like the stormy seas of monsoon, the BSE Sensex went through a highly volatile ride during the first half of 2026. The index fell from its early peaks to test low levels before making a partial recovery by mid-year. According to official trading logs from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the market started the calendar year on January 1, 2026, at a strong position of 85,188.60 points. This reflected the solid corporate optimism left over from the previous year. However, this high point did not last long as global economic changes quickly altered investor confidence.

By late January, selling pressure and pulling out of foreign funds began chipping away at the headline numbers. This pulled the index down to 83,576.24 points by January 9 and further down to 82,269.78 points by the end of the month, as recorded in Yahoo Finance's historical data.

The downward trend grew stronger through February despite brief jumps driven by local buyers. Market summaries show that on February 3, 2026, the stock market witnessed a massive single-day surge. The Sensex jumped by 2,073 points, or 2.54 per cent, to briefly touch 83,739.13 points.

This movement happened because domestic institutional investors pumped Rs2,446 crore into local shares while foreign institutional investors sold off Rs1,832 crore. Financial reporting from The Hindu noted that this aggressive local buying temporarily pushed the total market value of all BSE-listed companies past Rs467 lakh crore. However, persistent global problems erased these short-term gains, forcing the index back to 82,248.61 points by February 26 and setting up a pattern of lower peaks that pointed to a bigger market correction ahead.

Impact of West Asian geopolitical tensions

The underlying weakness of the global stock market was fully exposed in March 2026 when political tensions in West Asia reached a critical point. Real-time global market reports tracked rising conflicts involving the United States and Iran. These directly threatened vital shipping lanes and trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Because the Indian economy is highly sensitive to the cost of imported energy, this friction instantly added a heavy risk premium to oil prices.

This kept Brent crude trading near $73 dollars per barrel. Research briefings from Geojit Financial Services showed that foreign investors quickly pulled their money out of emerging markets like India, selling off their shares in major companies to move their capital into safer assets.

The fallout on the BSE was quick and severe causing a long slide in stock values across the board. BSE transaction histories show the Sensex breaking below the psychological support level of 80,000 points early in the month. It tumbled to 77,566.16 points by March 9 and slid further to 76,704.13 points by mid-month. The worst of the selling occurred on March 27 when the index bottomed out at its absolute half-yearly low of 73,583.22 points, a milestone later recorded in CEIC’s Indian Equity Market database.

This represented a sharp 13.62 per cent absolute drop from the January opening baseline reflecting intense worries over broken supply chains, rising import bills and a temporary slowdown in local corporate investment plans.

Stabilisation and second quarter turnaround

As the market moved into the second quarter of 2026, the panicked selling slowed down. It gave way to a steady stabilisation and strong defensive buying by Indian mutual funds and financial institutions. In April, despite economic indicators showing a widening fiscal deficit and a slowdown in the services sector to a 17-month low, stock prices steadied.

Daily pricing statistics show the Sensex climbing back to 77,562.90 points by April 8. Even with occasional minor drops that pulled it back to 76,886.91 points by April 28, the market successfully held its ground. It avoided retesting the low levels seen in March, signalling that the worst of the West Asian panic had been absorbed by local investors.

May functioned as a classic waiting phase, defined by a tug-of-war between international worries and steady company earnings. The index fluctuated up and down, touching 77,844.52 points on May 7 before hitting a local low of 75,237.99 points on May 15 as quarterly corporate results began coming out.

By May 26, the index settled back at 76,009.70 points. This flat trading range allowed the broader market to handle the shock of lower manufacturing growth figures, an early monsoon deficit and a falling Indian rupee against the US dollar, which consistently traded past the 90.26 mark.

Sector differences and June finish

The final month of the half-year period highlighted a sharp split between different business sectors, which decided the ultimate closing level of the market. June market roundups from The Times of India showed an aggressive shift of capital out of highly valued information technology and banking giants into manufacturing and automotive companies.

Major IT service providers, including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra suffered noticeable drops. They lost between 2.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent toward the end of the month after global software firms warned of slower revenue growth and squeezed profit margins due to sluggish spending by European companies. Similarly, big banks like State Bank of India, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank faced pressure as high global interest rates limited the chances of rate cuts.

On the other hand, automotive and manufacturing stocks stepped in to pick up the slack. Maruti Suzuki emerged as a primary growth driver for the index, surging 5.50 per cent in a single late-June trading session after analysts upgraded it to a buy rating based on strong local demand projections. Extra support came from companies like Titan Company, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports, which consistently posted gains between 1.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent during final settlements.

This targeted buying allowed the Sensex to post a solid 2.3 per cent net gain for the month of June alone, translating into a resilient 6.3 per cent total recovery for the entire second quarter. On June 30, 2026, the BSE Sensex officially finished the first half of the calendar year at 76,478.67 points, dipping 249.70 points on its final day but remaining significantly higher than its springtime lows.