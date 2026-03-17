Sensex Gains 568 Points, Nifty Above 23,550 As Auto, Midcaps Lead Rally

Markets End Higher After Volatility. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday after a day full of ups and downs. This was the second straight day of gains for the markets.

The Sensex rose 568 points to close at 76,071. The Nifty 50 also gained 172 points, ending above 23,550 at 23,581.

Midcaps And Broader Market Shine

The broader market performed better than the main indices. The midcap index jumped 559 points to 55,174, ending its four-day losing streak.

Market sentiment remained positive, with more stocks rising than falling. The advance-decline ratio stood at 3:2, showing strong buying interest.

Auto Sector Leads The Rally

The auto sector was one of the top performers. The Nifty Auto index rose more than 2%, continuing its strong momentum from the previous session.

Investors showed interest in auto stocks, helping the sector push markets higher.

Key Stocks That Moved Up

Several stocks saw strong gains during the session. MOIL surged 19% after announcing plans to produce 9 lakh tonnes of manganese in the March quarter.

Cyient DLM, Amber Enterprises and Syrma SGS gained up to 5% after getting positive ratings from JPMorgan.

Among large-cap stocks, Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life and Bharat Electronics rose between 2% and 6%. Bharat Electronics gained after winning an order worth ₹1,011 crore.

Midcap Stocks Also Gain

In the midcap segment, stocks like SAIL, BSE, APL Apollo Tubes and KPIT Technologies advanced between 4% and 6%, supporting the broader market rally.

Some Stocks Decline

Not all stocks gained during the session. Urban Company fell around 3% after a ₹385 crore block deal following the end of a lock-in period.

Oil companies like HPCL, BPCL and IOC dropped about 2% each after target price cuts by a brokerage firm.

Overall, markets ended higher despite volatility, supported by strong buying in auto and midcap stocks. Positive sentiment across sectors helped sustain the rally.