Sensex gains 300 points, Indices at record high

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at record highs on Wednesday. Key indices opened at record high tracking firm global markets. BSE Sensex gained 300 points at 46,569, while Nifty topped 13,650 level. M&M, Bajaj Finance best gainers.

Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 stocks were trading in the green. M&M, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among top gainers.

Except for Nifty PSU Bank index, all the Nifty sectoral indices were trading with gains, led by Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto indices.

Gold and silver prices on Wednesday were higher following an overnight rally in global markets. On MCX, February gold futures gained 0.26% to Rs 49,571 while silver futures rose 0.6% to Rs 65,230 per kg. In the previous session, gold had jumped Rs 530 or 1.1% per 10 gram while silver had surged 2%.