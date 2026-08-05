Sensex Gains 152 Points, Nifty Closes Flat After RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%

Sensex gained 152 points and Nifty closed nearly flat. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended slightly higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent and retained its neutral policy stance.

The Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 78,581.00. The Nifty rose just 9.75 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 24,624.65.

RBI Decision

The RBI’s decision was largely in line with market expectations. Investors therefore remained cautious and avoided taking major positions during the trading session.

The central bank maintained India’s GDP growth forecast at 6.7 percent for the current financial year. It lowered its headline inflation forecast slightly to 5 percent from 5.1 percent.

Experts said the steady growth outlook and lower inflation estimate helped maintain positive market sentiment. However, weakness in banking shares limited the overall gains.

Nifty Levels

Market experts said 24,500 is the immediate support level for the Nifty. If the index falls below this level, the next important support zone is between 24,400 and 24,300.

On the upside, 24,600 remains a major resistance level. The index must close firmly above 24,600 to show fresh bullish momentum.

Options Data

In the derivatives market, the 24,600 strike recorded the highest Call Open Interest. This explains why the Nifty repeatedly faced resistance near this level.

The strongest Put Open Interest was seen at the 24,500 and 24,400 strikes, creating a support base for the index.

Top Gainers

Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries and JSW Steel were among the top Nifty gainers. Their gains helped the benchmarks stay in positive territory.

Broader markets performed better. The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.18 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.7 percent.

Sectoral Performance

The Nifty Metal index led the sectoral gains, followed by Realty and Auto. Banking shares remained weak, with the Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices ending lower.

Market Outlook

Experts expect the Nifty to remain range-bound until it moves decisively above 24,600. The 24,500–24,300 zone will remain an important support area in the coming sessions.