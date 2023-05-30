Sensex gains 123 points to end the day at 62,969; Nifty above 18,600 points despite volatility

Representational image |

Despite volatility, Sensex gained 123 points to end the day in the green at 62,969 points, buoyed by FMCG and financial stocks. At the same time Nifty managed to hold fort above 18,600 points, even as metal and pharma slipped into red territory.

Kotak Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv as well as HCL led the pack of gainers, while Tech Mahindra and Hindalco were the biggest losers of the day.

Among global markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong remained subdued while South Korean indices performed well.