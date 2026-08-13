Sensex Gains 114 Points, Nifty Slips 40 Points In Mixed Close

Indian stock markets ended on a mixed note. | AI-generated representative image.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended on a mixed note, with the Sensex closing higher while the Nifty 50 slipped.

The BSE Sensex settled at 78,079.96, gaining 113.61 points, or 0.15 per cent, from its previous close of 77,966.35. The index ended near the day’s highest level after recovering from sharp losses seen earlier.

The NSE Nifty 50, however, closed at 24,395.85, down 40.10 points, or 0.16 per cent. It had ended the previous session at 24,435.95.

Intraday Swings

The Sensex opened at 78,111.91 and touched a high of 78,119.39 . During the session, it fell to an intraday low of 77,665.89 before making a strong recovery towards the close.

The index remained below the 78,000 mark for much of the afternoon. A late rise pushed it above the previous closing level and helped it finish with modest gains.

The Nifty opened at its day’s high of 24,431.60. It then dropped to a low of 24,311.40 as selling pressure kept the index below its previous close for most of the trading day.

The benchmark recovered some lost ground in the final minutes but could not return to positive territory.

Benchmarks Diverge

The different closing trends showed that gains in some Sensex stocks were not strong enough to lift the wider Nifty 50. Both indices moved within a narrow range after recovering from their respective intraday lows.

The Sensex swung across a range of 453.50 points between its high and low. The Nifty traded within a 120.20-point range during the session.

Key Levels

The Sensex remains well below its 52-week high of 86,159.02 but above its 52-week low of 71,545.81. The Nifty is also below its 52-week high of 26,373.20 and above its 52-week low of 22,182.55.

Thursday’s close highlights a cautious market, with the Sensex showing late strength while the Nifty ended lower despite recovering from the day’s bottom.