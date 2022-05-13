Sensex falters after surging over 800 points intra-day, ends 137 points lower; bank, metals & telecom stocks crumble

The stock market indices closed weak after trading high during noon session. The Sensex was trading positive at noon after five straight day of losses. The index had slumped 1158.08 points or 2.14 percent on Thursday.

Bank, metal and power indices ended 1-2 percent lower, while auto, FMCG, pharma indices rose 1-2 percent. BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and smallcap indices added 1.3 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 136.69 points or 0.26 percen at 52,793.62, and the Nifty was down 25.80 points or 0.16% at 15,782.20. About 2097 shares have advanced, 1166 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, SBI, JSW Steel, NTPC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC and HUL.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said, Volatility was once again the order of the day and key indices snapped early gains on late selling pressure in metals, telecom & banking stocks. The fall came despite an upsurge seen in other Asian gauges, as the fear of rising inflation and expectations of more rate hikes in the near term weighed on investors' minds. It looks like traders are selling at every opportunity given that there seems to be no respite from the negative news flows.

After a sharp price correction, on weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle and after a long time it closed below 16,000 mark which is broadly negative. For traders, 15,900 would act as a key resistance level and below which the index could slip till 15,650. However, 15,900 would be the immediate trend reversal level for the bulls and above which we could see a strong pullback rally up to 16,100-16,300, Athawale said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:49 PM IST