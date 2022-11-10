Sensex falls 302 points, Nifty below 18,100; Indian rupee opens at 81.63 per dollar

Sensex falls 302 points, Nifty below 18,100 | Unsplash Maxim Hopman

Following the weak global cues the markets on Thursday opened in the red with Sensex down 302.97 points at 60,730.58 and Nifty down 95.80 points at 18,061.20.

Cipla, Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank among gainers while Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement among losers.

On Wednesday Sensex and Nifty closed in the red with Sensex going down 151 points to trade at 61,033.55 and Nifty went down 45 points to trade below 18,200 after a selloff in power, metal and consumer durable stocks.

Indian rupee opened on Thursday at 81.63 per dollar, 20 paise lower against previous close at 81.43.

US markets closed in red as investors reacted to Republican gains in the US elections and the worries over inflation data. Dow Jones went down by 1.95 per cent whereas NASDAQ dipped to 10,353 down by 2.48 per cent.

Asian markets also dipped following weak handover from Wall Street as US consumer inflation report and collapse of major crypto exchange market spooked investors. Japan's Nikkei 225 went down 0.9 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite went down 2.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng went down 2.4 per cent.

Gold prices were steady on Thursday with Spot gold flat at $1,705.55 per ounce as of 0032 GMT.

While Gold prices were steady oil prices fell for a fourth day due to worries around COVID restriction in China.