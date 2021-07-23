Sensex ends short of 53k, gains 139 points; Zomato makes stellar debut

After a volatile move, the Nifty index traded higher for the day to close at 15,856.05 with a gain of 32 points while BankNifty has gained almost 1 percent in a day to close at 35,034.40.

Shares of Zomato on Friday zoomed nearly 53 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 76.The stock made its debut at Rs 115, reflecting a huge gain of 51.31 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It then hit a high of Rs 138, a jump of 81.57 per cent.

At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 116, registering a premium of 52.63 per cent.

Stocks like ICICI Bank, ITC, Wipro and SBI Life were the top gainers which supported the index for the day while Tata Motors, Grasim, L&T, Adani Ports were the draggers for the day. On the sectoral front, banking, IT< and metals closed in positive territory while Nifty PSE, Capital Goods and consumer durables were the prime laggards.