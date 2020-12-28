Sensex ends at fresh record high, Nifty closes above 13,850

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday led by gains in banking, metals and realty stocks supported by positive global cues.

The benchmark Sensex gained 0.81 percent or 380.21 points to 47,353.75, while the Nifty ended 0.90 percent or 123.95 points higher at 13,873.20.

Among the sectoral indices, it was Metals and PSU Banks that outperformed during the trading day. Both the indices ended with gains of 2.7 per cent each.



Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 ending more than 1 percent higher each. Barring Nifty Pharma, all the other sectoral indices ended in the green.

Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while Hang Seng, KOSPI, Nikkei 225, TOPIX were all trading with gains.

United States President Donald Trump today signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill. This will help in initiating relief packages to individuals and business in the United States that have been hit by the pandemic, while also pushing away the possibility of a partial government shutdown. Along with this, the United States Congress has also passed a $1.4 trillion plan for government spending. Combined $2.3 trillion relief package, includes $600 payment to struggling individuals.