Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

Mumbai: On Monday, September 15, the Indian stock markets took a pause after five straight days of gains. The Sensex fell by 119 points, and the Nifty dropped below the 25,100 mark, reflecting a cautious mood among investors. This dip came ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to continue its easing measures.

Despite the fall, market participants remained hopeful due to signs of progress in India–U.S. trade discussions, which helped prevent a steeper decline.

Sector Performance Remains Mixed

The performance across different sectors was mixed. On the positive side, sectors such as banking, energy, media, metals, PSU banks, and real estate showed some gains. These sectors helped reduce the overall pressure on the markets and provided partial support to the indices.

However, there were notable losses in IT, pharma, healthcare, auto, FMCG, oil & gas, consumer durables, and stocks in both the mid-cap and small-cap categories. The decline in IT and healthcare stocks had a bigger impact and played a major role in pulling the indices lower for the day.

Global Sentiment Adds to Market Caution

The cautious sentiment was not limited to India. Other Asian markets also showed weakness, as investors around the world are keeping a close watch on the upcoming Fed decision. Many believe that the central bank may cut interest rates further, which could influence global capital flows.

Investors in India also chose to stay on the sidelines, locking in profits from last week’s gains and waiting for clearer signals from global and domestic events.