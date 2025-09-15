 Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

Sensex and Nifty closed lower after a five-day winning streak, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed meet. IT and healthcare stocks dragged the market down.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty , closed lower on Monday, September 15. |

Mumbai: On Monday, September 15, the Indian stock markets took a pause after five straight days of gains. The Sensex fell by 119 points, and the Nifty dropped below the 25,100 mark, reflecting a cautious mood among investors. This dip came ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to continue its easing measures.

Despite the fall, market participants remained hopeful due to signs of progress in India–U.S. trade discussions, which helped prevent a steeper decline.

Read Also
Why Did Sensex & Nifty Fall Today? US Tariff Threat Triggers Market Drop | Explained
article-image

Sector Performance Remains Mixed

The performance across different sectors was mixed. On the positive side, sectors such as banking, energy, media, metals, PSU banks, and real estate showed some gains. These sectors helped reduce the overall pressure on the markets and provided partial support to the indices.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With Military And NDRF Support | VIDEO
Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With Military And NDRF Support | VIDEO
VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP’s Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers’ Woes
VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP’s Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers’ Woes
US Trade Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arriving In India Tonight
US Trade Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arriving In India Tonight

However, there were notable losses in IT, pharma, healthcare, auto, FMCG, oil & gas, consumer durables, and stocks in both the mid-cap and small-cap categories. The decline in IT and healthcare stocks had a bigger impact and played a major role in pulling the indices lower for the day.

Read Also
Public Sector Banks See Home Loan Market Share Growth Despite Witnessing Higher Stress Incidence
article-image

Global Sentiment Adds to Market Caution

The cautious sentiment was not limited to India. Other Asian markets also showed weakness, as investors around the world are keeping a close watch on the upcoming Fed decision. Many believe that the central bank may cut interest rates further, which could influence global capital flows.

Investors in India also chose to stay on the sidelines, locking in profits from last week’s gains and waiting for clearer signals from global and domestic events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII

'Delhi Office Real Estate To Add 5 Million Square Feet Supply In Two Years,' Says CBRE-CII

Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For...

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar Join Hands To Build Fully Indigenous Secure Chip For...

Rail Stocks In Aura-Farming Mode; IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh, Ircon, Concor Witness Bull Run

Rail Stocks In Aura-Farming Mode; IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh, Ircon, Concor Witness Bull Run

UPI Daily Limit Increased For Merchant Payments, NPCI Allows Transactions Up To ₹10 Lakh In Key...

UPI Daily Limit Increased For Merchant Payments, NPCI Allows Transactions Up To ₹10 Lakh In Key...