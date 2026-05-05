Sensex Ends 250 Points Lower, Nifty Closes Near 24,000 Mark After Sell-off In Banking Stocks

Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday after a weak trading session. The Sensex fell by around 250 points, while the Nifty 50 closed near the 24,000 mark after declining 86 points, or 0.36 percent.

Despite the fall in benchmark indices, mid-cap and small-cap stocks performed better and outpaced large-cap stocks during the session.

The Sensex ended lower due to selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks. Similarly, the Nifty also slipped, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors.

However, broader markets showed resilience. Mid-cap and small-cap indices remained in the green, supported by buying interest in select sectors.

Market participants remained cautious due to ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

Rising crude oil prices and concerns around inflation also weighed on investor sentiment.

Out of the 3,391 stocks traded on the National Stock Exchange, almost half closed in red.

Sector-wise, mixed trends were seen across the market. While some sectors witnessed buying, others faced selling pressure, keeping the overall market direction subdued.

While yesterday’s top performer Nifty Realty declined the most on Tuesday, Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank was the biggest gainer.

Among the stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed the most on back of strong March quarter financials.

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It was followed by cement major Ultratech and metal giant Hindalco.

Banking stocks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top losers on the bourses.

Analysts said that while the broader market is showing strength, benchmark indices may continue to face volatility due to global cues and macroeconomic concerns.

Overall, the session reflected a cautious market mood, with investors preferring selective buying rather than broad-based participation.