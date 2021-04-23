Sensex down 202 points, Nifty below 14,350 at close; M&M, Dr Reddy's, ICICI among top losers

The markets see-sawed between highs and lows throughout the trading session. The benchmark Sensex fell 202 points to 47,878 tracking losses in ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL amid persistent concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 202.22 points or 0.42 percent lower at 47,878.45. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 percent, followed by Dr Reddy’s Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HUL, ICICI Bank and Infosys. PowerGrid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 64.80 points or 0.45 percent to 14,341.35. Nifty Bank fell 60 points to 31,722. Around 33 Nifty stocks closed in the red.

Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., said the focus of the investors and nation has shifted to sudden rise in COVID cases.

India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the country''s tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Frida

Kanawala said, the central government has has said they don’t intend to announce a national lockdown to control the COVID infection and has also advised State governments to use lockdown as a last measure"However, many states have announced varied degrees of restriction on movement of people depending on the severity of the situation in their region. This is expected to impact the economy in this quarter and there have been downgrades to India’s growth in FY22 by up to 1 percent," Kanawala said.