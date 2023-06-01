Sensex down 189.87 points at 62,432.37; Nifty settles at 18,486 to end the day

Despite gains for pharma, real estate and media sectors, Sensex ended the day 189.87 points lower at 62,432.37. Nifty also dropped 0.26 per cent to hit 18,485.90 points at closing bell.
The domestic exchanges ended the day on a subdued note despite positive global sentiment after the US house passed its debt ceiling bill.
