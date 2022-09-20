Sensex closes above 59,000 after breaching 60,000 mark during the day, Nifty ends higher than 17,800

Representational Image |

Sensex was up 578 points to end the day above 59,000 points, while Nifty closed at 17,816, as indices made a 1% gain. Sensex dropped marginally after breaching the 60,000 point mark during the day, but still ended on a positive note, as pharma, healthcare and consumer durable stocks led the rally.



Global markets retained positivity despite the likelihood of a 75 point interest rate hike by the US Federal reserve. Asian markets also surged with Japanese stocks making gains and China bouncing back from a four-day losing streak. European stock markets also gathered momentum by opening on a positive note, after a soft start to the week.



India’s economy on the other hand continues to outperform most others, thanks to its macroeconomic stability ahead of the US Fed’s imminent rate hike.