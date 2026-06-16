Sensex Climbs 544 Points, Nifty Ends Higher By 0.5% For Second Day On Falling Crude, Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains for a second consecutive session on June 16, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, declining crude oil prices, and continued strength in information technology and realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 544.15 points or 0.71% to close at 76,808.48, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 135.25 points or 0.57% to settle at 23,989.15, just below the key 24,000 mark. Market breadth remained positive, with 2,275 stocks advancing compared to 1,795 declines.

Sectorally, most indices ended in the green except Auto, Pharma, PSU Bank, and Metal. Nifty IT, Realty, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Energy, and Media indices gained between 1% and 2%, leading the broader market rally.

HCL Technologies was the top gainer on the Nifty, followed by Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC.

Metal stocks came under pressure, with Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel among the major laggards as global metal prices softened due to easing supply concerns.

Market experts attributed the positive sentiment to expectations of de-escalation in US-Iran tensions and lower crude oil prices. Reduced geopolitical risk and easing energy prices have boosted investor confidence, triggering buying across IT, FMCG, realty, and oil & gas sectors.

Investors are now focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting, where rates are expected to remain unchanged. Market participants will closely watch the new Fed Chair’s commentary for clues on future interest rate direction.

The Indian rupee strengthened by around 11 paise, trading near 94.55 against the US dollar, supported by optimism over US-Iran peace talks and improving global sentiment.

Technically, the Nifty moved in a narrow 114-point range, its lowest since February 2026. Experts noted that while the index lacks strong directional momentum, it remains above key moving averages.

The RSI at 59.13 suggests improving bullish strength, while broader markets continue to consolidate with steady positive breadth.

Overall, markets reflected cautious optimism supported by global stability and strong sectoral participation.