After staying in the red for days, Indian stock markets bounced back on Friday amidst global cues, as Sensex gained 298 points to end the week at 61,729. Buoyed by IT and auto sector stocks, Nifty also surged by 0.41 per cent to end the day above the 18,200 point mark.

