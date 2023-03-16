 Sensex bounces back with 100 point gain to close at 57,715, Nifty stays above 17,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex bounces back with 100 point gain to close at 57,715, Nifty stays above 17,000

Sensex bounces back with 100 point gain to close at 57,715, Nifty stays above 17,000

Credit Suisse also went up by 40 per cent after a relentless crash in stock prices on Wednesday, thanks to a $54 billion lifeline.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Closing bell: Indices end positive; Sensex ends the week gaining 800 points, Nifty above 17800 |

After starting in the red due to volatility triggered by the SVB crash and Credit Suisse crisis in quick succession, Indian indices ended the day on a positive note with Sensex up 100 points at 57,715. Nifty also jumped 0.28 per cent to close above 17,000 points, as IT and metals continued to drag markets down.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Sensex opens slightly lower at 57,498.96, Nifty at 16,947.70
article-image

Credit Suisse rescue sparks positivity

  • Credit Suisse also went up by 40 per cent after a relentless crash in stock prices on Wednesday, thanks to a $54 billion lifeline from the central bank.

  • The financial support for the Swiss bank is the first such move made to help out a major global lender.

  • FMCG sector stocks led the pack of gainers in India, while other Asian markets continued to slide.

Read Also
Sensex crashes 337 points to end the day at 57,900, Nifty below 17,100 as SVB crisis hits banking...
article-image

How the day's trade unfolded

  • Traders were also anxious about stress in the banking sector, which kept a significant recovery at bay after a five-day decline for Indian markets.

  • Europe's Stoxx 600 also remained flat after a 1.6 per cent gain, driven by the European Central Bank's backing for Credit Suisse.

  • As Nestle, Hindustan Univlever and BPCL led the gains to help FMCG surged ahead, the metal sector was down with Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel at the bottom of the pile.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dr Reddy’s divests certain non-core brands in dermatology in India to Eris Lifesciences to focus...

Dr Reddy’s divests certain non-core brands in dermatology in India to Eris Lifesciences to focus...

Infosys Finacle powers ABN AMRO’s global liquidity management system

Infosys Finacle powers ABN AMRO’s global liquidity management system

Sensex bounces back with 100 point gain to close at 57,715, Nifty stays above 17,000

Sensex bounces back with 100 point gain to close at 57,715, Nifty stays above 17,000

Aditya Birla Capital declares dividend of Rs 5

Aditya Birla Capital declares dividend of Rs 5

Argentina's inflation crosses 100% as people pay double for food amidst historic drought

Argentina's inflation crosses 100% as people pay double for food amidst historic drought