Select Citywalk introduces Summer 2022 collection with #RISEUP campaign

Select Citywalk– Delhi-based Shopping Centre, celebrates women and their courage with a campaign that challenges traditional narratives and stereotypes around gender.

Featuring four women who surmounted the odds against them, both personal and professional, the “#RISEUP” campaign encapsulates their journey and celebrates their success in defining themselves and their lives.

The Summer’22 campaign by Select Citywalk brings together Karina Aggarwal, the brand ambassador of an alcohol brand, and a professional, who has broken into what was traditionally a male bastion; Suhasini Mulay, a well-known TV actress, who broke all stereotypes around ageism professionally and personally; Ankita Jain (Founder of GoPaisa) who followed her passion and shattered all myths around women and their financial acumen and Sakshi Sindhwani, a plus-sized girl who has emerged as a fashion symbol and embodying body positivity for both genders. Playful, bold, and vibrant, the campaign tells the unique stories of all four women, in a manner that resonates with all of us, as we join them in their tribulations and triumphs and laud their success.

Commenting on the campaign, Gitanjali Singh, VP – Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. said, “Each of our campaigns tell a story, not just of fashion & beauty, but of people and their journeys. These women are a representation of those who visit, work, and shop at Select Citywalk. In this year’s theme, we are delighted to work with women who inspire all of us to chase our dreams and ignore the critiques and naysayers. It is a fresh approach put together by our in-house stylist, and brand teams to create a unique story-telling format.”

The campaign has rolled out across the brand’s social media handles as well as the OOH platform with billboards and print advertising. It has been conceptualized, styled and created by the in-house communications team at Select Citywalk and has featured the personalities in reputed fashion brands from the Shopping Centre, namely United Colors of Benetton, Zara, Mango, Forever New, Steve Madden, also styled by Artyfied Creations and Outhouse Jewelry. Shot with each personality dressed in a signature style, it is a lighthearted and playful campaign underlining their unique qualities. The personalities are shown jumping on a trampoline showing their own leap of faith and yet keeping the theme joyous and celebratory. The colours and mood are an ode to the fresh and bright moments of spring and summer.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:11 PM IST