Seekho.ai raises $3 mn in pre-Series A funding

Seekho.ai, career accelerator that combines live learning, mentorship and employment, has announced it has raised $3 million in pre-Series A funding round.

The round saw participation from investors such as the Family Office of the JM Financial Group, LetsVenture, Trica, Super Morpheus, Yuj Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge as well as prolific angels like Varsha Rao and Amit Ranjan.

How will funds be used?

The company will deploy the raised capital to grow its disruptive business model- a super affordable all-inclusive access to career-related courses and workshops- delivered LIVE by industry mentors.

Seekho.ai is developing a unique AI engine to make learning more personalized and job matching more relevant. What sets Seekho.ai apart in the jobtech space is its ability to bring high quality learning at affordable prices - and combining learning, community and jobs seamlessly, it said in a press statement.

The company is already touching a revenue run rate of $5 million and expects to enable 7 million users by the end of 2023, it said.

Founders are serial entrepreneurs

Launched in April 2021, Seekho.ai was born in a COVID world, with the coming together of Arihant, Ajeet and Divya. Ajeet and Arihant have helped build multiple successful tech startups in the past decade including HealthKart, 1MG and Joe Hukum, which was later sold to Freshworks. Divya, founded Safeducate a decade ago, logistics skilling company that skilled over 50K students every year. She has also played a critical role in India’s skilling policy.

Using tech to democratize job-led education

Commenting on the fundraise, Divya Jain, Co-founder, Seekho.ai said, “Seekho believes that the higher education system doesn’t prepare you for the world of work. Between graduating and starting work, there is a sizeable gap - filled neither by the educational institutions nor the employers. We are using technology to truly democratize job-led education - in an affordable, fun and gamified way.”

Arihant Jain, Co-Founder, Seekho.ai commented, “We believe in bringing world class career education at affordable prices to Indians. We believe that Stanford/ Harvard level of quality content and an application based learning approach is the need of the hour to solve for India's demographic dividend problem.”

Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial commented, "Seekho is working on the incredibly exciting job tech space that is creating a learning platform with real outcomes."

Gamified learning

Seekho said it gamifies learning journeys and that leads to real career outcomes. Every milestone completed on Seekho earns Karma Points. These points can be redeemed on live classes, and also move learners up the Seekho Talentboard where corporates are on the lookout to hire. Seekho leverages the community to push everyone to accelerate their career. Seekho has launched a gamified version of the Group Discussion called GriD and India’s first fun learning event called SeekhoX, the statement added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:42 PM IST