Securitisation volume growth slows to 8% in December quarter: Report

Securitisation volume growth slowed to around 8 per cent on year to Rs 29,000 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on higher risk aversion amid the third wave of COVID-19, says a report.

Crisil Ratings said that the cumulative value of deals executed in the first nine months of this fiscal stood at approximately Rs 80,000 crore.

''The uncertainty around Covid-19's third wave resulted in many deals under active negotiation remaining unexecuted towards the end of the quarter,'' the agency said.

Prominent investing segments such as public and private sector banks preferred the relatively more resilient mortgage asset class, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:04 PM IST