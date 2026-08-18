Sebi Suspends New Mandates For Corporate Capital Ventures After Compliance Failures | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Aug 18: Sebi on Tuesday barred merchant banker Corporate Capital Ventures from taking new assignments for one month over multiple regulatory lapses, including failure to update IPO track records and NISM certification deficiencies.

Sebi takes regulatory action

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an inspection of Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd (noticee) for the period from April 1, 2021, to January 31, 2023, for the alleged violations.

Sebi found the noticee guilty of six violations, including disclosure of misleading information/misrepresentation of facts on the website regarding presence at multiple locations, and failure to exercise due diligence and lapses in maintaining records and documents.

Lapses found during inspection

The regulator observed that the merchant banker failed to submit true and correct information related to previous Sebi inspections and upload the investor charter and disclose complaints-related data on its website and send a reply to the test emails.

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Sebi also found that the company's key managerial personnel did not possess the required NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) certifications during the relevant period.

Accordingly, Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd has violated the Code of Conduct for Merchant Bankers regulations.

One-month restriction imposed

"I...prohibit the noticee, i.e., Corporate Capital Ventures Private Limited, from taking new assignments for a period of one month from the date of this order," Sebi's Whole-Time Member Amarjeet Singh said in the order.

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