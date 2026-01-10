 RBI Fixes ₹890 Crore WMA Limit For Delhi Government To Help Meet Any Temporary Mismatch In Receipts & Payments
The Reserve Bank of India has set the Ways and Means Advances limit for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi at ₹890 crore, effective January 9, 2026. This follows an agreement for the RBI to handle Delhi's general banking business. The move addresses temporary mismatches in receipts and payments, raising the aggregate WMA limit for all States/UTs to ₹61,008 crore.

Saturday, January 10, 2026
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government at Rs 890 crore to help it meet any temporary mismatch in receipts and payments. Earlier this week, the central bank entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to conduct the city government's general banking business, effective from Friday, January 09, 2026.

"The WMA limit for GNCTD has been fixed at Rs 890 crore, effective from January 09, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. Accordingly, the revised aggregate WMA limit for State Governments / Union Territories will be Rs 61,008 crore as against the existing limit of Rs 60,118 crore, it added. WMA are temporary advances given by the RBI to the central, state governments and Union Territories to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments. 

